Franklin Parish hosted an Anti-Bullying Rally “Bullyproof” at Davis Park

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Scholars from Franklin Parish are joining forces at Davis Park

to help fight against bullying.

Organizers say their mission is to spread awareness within children of all ages. Today, Franklin Parish students and bullying victims made their voices heard.

“Like I’ve said, bullying is not to be played with. I’ve been bullied before, and I’ve seen people getting bullied before.” Says Franklin Parish high school student, Nahriah Mason.

“You know, we have teachers, family, you know tell somebody out here.”

Different agencies from all over the parish provided their services to help the scholars. And JROTC Army Instructor, Emma Jones, says it is crucial to teach young students about bullying and what to do about it.

“Our goal here is to educate them, report, report, report.” Says Jones.

High School student Theodis Walker says this anti-bullying rally has inspired him to become a better person.

“Because it teaches us not to bully and become a better person and walk away from a fight, and I believe that’s true,” Says Walker.

“And anybody out there that is having trouble, sometimes you can always turn that sheet, but sometimes you can’t. It’s not good to have a bully on your back, you have to think about school and where you wanna go in life.”

I’m so proud. I’m so proud they showed up and stepped up. We’ve been studying bullying and it’s not just one class.” Says Jones-Blackshire this is an ongoing issue, and we want to continue to address it. Not just in October anti-bullying month but 365 days of the year, 7 days of the week because we do have a problem. “

Emma Jones says, although this is just their first anti-bullying rally, it is definitely not the last one. She plans to host an annual rally each year.