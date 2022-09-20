Franklin Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Teachers, staff, and the student body at Franklin Parish High School are grieving the loss of one of their own. School principal Rebecca Bonner says Hunter Graham was more than just a high school student.

“Hunter was bigger than life. Hunter could walk in when you are having a horrible day, and within two minutes, you are smiling. You couldn’t help but smile.”

Hunter was on his way home when Louisiana State Police Troop F was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 135 on September 17th.

“I got the phone call that we lost Hunter, the first thing I did was to pray for his family. For my family, for my Franklin Parish family,” said Bonner.

Hunter is survived by his parents, a younger brother, and a sister. Bonner describes Hunter as a caring and talented young man.

“He had aspirations of being a welder. No, a super welder. He would tell you he was a super welder. He was one of our jump-start pathway kids. He was going to Delta.”

Welding instructor at Franklin Parish High School, Danny Walters, remembers Hunter as one of his most talented welder students.

“Not just in welding. I mean that was his passion, that is what he wanted to do. But, his mechanical mind, from carpentry to all the mechanics, is just the best we ever had.”

A group of students with a non-profit have agreed to raise funds for a scholarship in Hunter’s memory.

“I think that is a great idea. To me, the kid who is going into that trail, of course, I would mold him to have an education,” said Walters.

“The next Hunter who comes through here that wants to go to school will be given the opportunity,” explained Bonner.

Bonner also says they will place a chair next to his best friend Logan, who passed away last year, during the graduation ceremony.

Franklin Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 21st, in observation of funeral services for Hunter Graham.