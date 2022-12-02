WEST OUACHITA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Ouachita Girls and Boys basketball team welcomed the visiting Franklin Parish Patriots inside Chief Gymnasium on Thursday night, Dec 1st.

After trailing 22-31 to Franklin Parish, West Ouachita tied the game at 36-36 in the 3rd quarter. The ladies gained its first lead of the night at 38-36.

However, the Lady Chiefs would fall to the Lady Patriots 69-49. Franklin Parish Girls Hoops limited West Ouachita at just five points in the 4th quarter of the ball game.

The Franklin Parish and West Ouachita boys’ basketball teams got off to a close game through halftime.

Franklin Parish dominated the second half as they handed West Ouachita an 87-52 loss on Thursday night.