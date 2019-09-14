Franklin Parish drainage system project nears completion

Construction workers are digging through canals to help with the flow of water

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (9/13/19)– Dorothy Winn has lived in Winnsboro all her life. She’s even lived in the same home for almost 43 years. It’s here where she’s made so many of her lifelong memories, both good and bad.

“My experience being here, it’s been wonderful, until the floods!” said Winn.

For Winn, when it rains, it really pours. Her home has been severely flooded more times than she can count on her hand.

“The last time, it was four feet in my house. Totally gutted out–totally. I’ve done that twice,”

And the repairs didn’t come cheap. Winn had to shell out $60,000 and lost everything. Luckily for Winn, Franklin Parish has been working diligently to fix their drainage system. The Boggy Bayou project–the latest to near completion.

“It’s a low area, therefore the water always accumulates there. So the only way we could accommodate that was to open up the drainage, which had been sluggish or stocked up,” said Franklin Parish Police Juror Leroy Scott.

Scott says construction workers are digging into the canals to make the drainage system more effective, but that’s not all.

“It did have those houses elevated. They elevate the house about five feet,” said Scott.

One resident who’s already had the lift: Dorothy Winn.

“The project that lifted my house? Oh, I praise god for it all the time.” said Winn.

Winn says she hasn’t had any flooding since her home has been lifted and the drainage construction has begun.

The project costs more than $760,000. Scott says it’s expected to be complete near Christmas.