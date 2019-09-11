Franklin Parish cornfield yield, acreage impacted by 2019 storm season

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — (9/11/19) Cornfields are taking a much-deserved break from the harsh storm season.

For Franklin Parish, it has been a roller coaster ride with respect to acreage and yield.

“Franklin parish has just under, it’s between 95,000 to 100,000 acres of corn this year which is up from average, you know by 20 to 30 thousand acres over previous years,” said LSU Agricultural Center County Agent Keith Collins.

But too much of anything is not necessarily a good thing, and 2019’s storm season is taking away from what could have been a decent yield.

“Those early season rains had an impact on yeilds and you know, we had soils that stayed waterlogged, resulting in nitrogen loss, which in the end, results in less yield,” said Collins

These effects take time to trickle down to the community and surrounding consumers.

“Alot of the corn was sold or “booked” as we would say around 418, 420, but when you lose a third of your crop, if you’re 30 percent off, you lose, you’re talking about a dollar plus overall bushell if you look at it on a per acre basis, so it’s a significant loss in income,” said Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

These losses could impact what crops are planted in the following years.

“I think it’s going to depend on the commodity prices for corn and beans and cotton and all these commodities, you know, which producers have a flexibility to plant whatever crop gives them the most chance to be profitable and in business,” said Collins.