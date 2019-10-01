Frances Tower resident wants compensation after bed bugs were found in her apartment

Frances Tower has been around for almost 90 years, once esteemed as Hotel Frances, it’s now called Frances Tower. The apartment complex serves as an affordable living facility in Monroe. However, beyond the walls lie some unwelcomed guests.

“Theses are bedbugs.” Johnnie Smith, Frances Tower Resident

Courtesy: Facebook

A resident since 1996, Johnnie Smith claims she brought the bed bug problem to management’s attention in April, but she says they didn’t do anything until last week.

“I turned the covers back and there were two bed bugs at the foot of the bed,” said Smith.

So NBC10/FOX14 reporter Chelsea Jones went to ask about it. Frances Tower manager deferred to Monroe Housing Authority Executive Director William Start.

Chelsea Jones, NBC10/FOX14

Smart declined to be on-camera but was very willing to address Smith’s concerns. He says bed bugs are real and they can come from anywhere. He also indicated that a heat and chemical treatment were done on Wednesday, September 25th and no traces of bed bugs were found in Smith’s apartment.

However the proof is in the bag and Smith is fed up, “It doesn’t take but one bed bug to hatch up to 500 eggs,” Smith said.











Now she wants her money back for the cleaning supplies she had to purchase and compensation for pain and suffering.

“We are passionate about our residents. We wouldn’t want residents to live in any conditions that we wouldn’t want to live in ourselves. Their matters are my concern,” said Smart.