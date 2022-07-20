WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, two women today were highlighted for Women in sports. Watch the video above to see clips of these women in action and learn how you can become one of our featured athletes.

Da’Naya ross is a student athlete at Wossman high school she’s on the women’s basketball team, ross will be a upcoming junior later this fall this past year in march her sophomore season. Da’Naya was part of Wossman defeating Madison prep 57 to 40, in the class 3a championship game winning their first title since 1994. Da’Naya was named the game’s most outstanding player after posting 24 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals.



Next, this young lady is raising the bar to greater heights meet Karson Oliver from West Monroe high school

she’s part of the powerlifting team this past June Karson recently competed in the powerlifting America nationals event in Orlando Florida with two of her other teammates who were part winning the 2022 division 1 state championships. After first place finishes in their respective weight classes Karson along with her teammate Kasee Sketoe were selected to represent team USA in the international powerlifting world championships in turkey in August. Karson set her squatting mark at 507 pounds.