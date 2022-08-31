WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 This morning, we highlighted six women in sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes.

West Monroe High School senior Kasee Sketoe won the Sub-Junior World Championship at the International Powerlifting Federation, she competed in Istanbul, Turkey.



The senior won a gold medal in the squat (363), bench press (253), deadlift (347), and gold overall with 964 total. Kasee was just short of the world record of 396.



The celebration extended into Monday for West Monroe High School’s powerlifting teammate Karson Oliver joined her by also taking gold overseas. Oliver lifted 495 pounds in the squat, 281 pounds on bench press, 357 on deadlift.

Sydnee Korchak earns her first Conference-USA player of the week award after posting two shutouts

In the shutout win over Abilene Christian, Korchak registered four saves before falling just one save shy

of her career high, with seven, in the 0-0 draw with University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The Canadian sophomore goal keeper has made three starts for Louisiana Tech this season, marking a 2-0-1 record. While registering 13 saves and posting a .929 save percentage.

Prior to coming to Louisiana Tech, Sydnee, was a Member of River East Outdoor Soccer and Roma Coppa Italia championship teams.

Three standout black gymnasts made history at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on August 21st, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Konnor McClain, 17; Shilese Jones, 20; and Jordan Chiles, 21, won the top three spots in the senior all-around competition. They became the first three Black female gymnasts to sweep the podium,

According to USA Gymnastics, McClain won the gold medal for balance beam with a score of 112.750. This was her first senior national competition. Jones won the silver with an overall score of 112.000. Chiles took home the bronze with a score of 111.900.

The three are a part of the 2022-23 Senior Women’s National Team, according to USA Gymnastics.

To be featured as one of our Women in Sports, send us a video highlight to nbc10news.net.