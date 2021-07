Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) - This week congress could vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill as both the House and Senate return today. Some Democrats are hoping to pass a 3.5 trillion dollar plan as well-- that includes free community college, free universal pre-K, and fighting climate change.