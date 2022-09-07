WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, we highlighted three women in sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes.

Se’marai Smith is a junior at Caldwell parish high school smith plays for the Louisiana voodoo Allen 16-under team. Her position on the diamond is a right-hand pitcher at just 16 years old, Se’Marai has become a prominent softball player in the state. Smith was recently invited to the Select 30 National Training Camp

coming up in January and February of 2023!

Her current stats: Se’Marai has pitched 8 innings, 39 batters faced, five strikeouts with six hits allowed and seven bases on balls, smith also has a point zero zero zero earn run average and point four four four batting average.

Se’Marai, is also a top student-athlete in the classroom by maintaining a three-point GPA.

Grambling State women’s basketball player Justice Coleman will begin her basketball journey overseas playing for the Liffey Celtics in Ireland.

The baton rouge native graduated from Grambling state this past spring 2022. She left GSU as the fifth leading scorer in school history.

Justice finished her senior season with 401 points, 29 steals, 53 assists. Coleman averaged 12.9 points per game in the 2021-22 season.

Grambling State women’s volleyball outside hitter Jayden James was named southwestern athletic conference offensive player of the week on September first.



After playing in her first two matches, the Arizona native, recorded 24 kills at the Saluki bash. She registers eight digs, four service aces, and one block with leading a victory over southern Illinois

Jayden finished with 15 kills in 29 total attacks.



During Louisiana Tech’s home opener with Grambling State Volleyball on Wednesday August 31st.

Jayden James paced the offense with 13 kills and nine digs in the matchup with Louisiana Tech.

To be featured as one of our Women in Sports, send us a video highlight to nbc10news.net.