WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Anna Larr Roberson is a Louisiana Tech Women’s Basketball team member. Roberson is a junior and her position on the court is Forward.

The Ruston Louisiana native attended cedar creek high school. After coming off a stellar 2021-22 season as Conference USA champions.

In just four games into the 2022-23 season, on Tuesday night Anna Larr in a game against SMU became the 45th member of the Lady Techsters basketball team to crossover into the 1,000-point club.

Roberson recorded over 500 rebounds plus ranked second in C-USA in free-throw percentage last season.

Grambling State University redshirt senior Haley Gomez was named the Southwestern

Athletic Conference (SWAC) Blocker of the Year.

The 2018 graduate of Eleanor Roosevelt high school in Eastvale, California.

Gomez finished with 108 total blocks (44 solos and 64 assists) averaging 1.11 blocks per set

which were the best in the league. In Addition, she leads the conference in total blocks.

Gomez finished the season with 157 kills while also posting 76 digs to go along with 1.62 kills per set.

Fun fact: Gomez graduated with a 4.3 GPA in high school.