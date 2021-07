WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana medical and political leaders have grown concerns after seeing the state’s COVID cases rapidly increase this week as hospitals are seeing a big increase in patients diagnosed with the virus.

Governor John Bel Edwards stated that Louisiana has the highest COVID cases per capita in the U.S. According to Louisiana Department of Health, the Delta variant makes up 59 percent of the cases.

Majority of the people becoming sick are younger than 65.