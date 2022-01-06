Fourth Arkansan charged in January 6 riot, accused of urinating inside US Capitol cafeteria

WASHINGTON – A fourth Arkansas resident is facing charges tied to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 of last year, accused of entering into the Capitol building twice and even urinating on an inside column.

Earlier this week, charges were filed against Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow of Heber Springs in a federal court in Washington.

According to court documents, Snow was among those who entered the capitol after the riot. Security photos from the Capitol building show Snow coming into the building with a crowd, then making his way through the rotunda and into Statuary Hall.

It was there where Capitol Police order Snow and others to drop to the ground, the records state. Snow followed those orders and was later seen in a hallway appearing to exit the building.

When interviewed by federal agents, the court records stated that Snow admitted to entering the building. The records also state that Snow told agents he later came back in the Capitol building and urinated on a column in an area he thought to be a cafeteria before again leaving.

Snow is facing four charges, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted space, and demonstrating inside the Capitol building.

He is the latest resident of the Natural State to face charges in connection with the riots. Three other men are also being prosecuted for their involvement in the day’s events.

Richard Barnett of Gravette became widely known after photos emerged of him in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with his feet up on a desk.

Conway resident Peter Stager has remained in federal custody for nearly a year on assault and other charges. Prosecutors have accused him of beating a law enforcement officer with a flagpole during the riot.

Jon Mott of Yellville faces four misdemeanors, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

All three of these men have pleaded innocent, and no trial date has been scheduled in any of three cases, authorities report.