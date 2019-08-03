Four Union Parish students honored for their impact on youth in their community

WEST MONROE, LA (08/02/19) — After serving as ambassadors for a children’s coalition organization called U-ACT Drug Free Communities, four graduates from Union Parish High School are being recognized.

Trinity Wallace, Jakius Wallace , Jarred Singleton, and Ariana Slayton are the four students being recognized. Their main focus is preventing underage drinking and non-medical use of prescription drugs in the youth community. They do this by setting an example and encouraging positive life choices.

“We just go around our community and help our peers stay away from those types of things,” said Trinity Wallace, who is attending North Carolina A&T State University.

This organization has also prepared them for the future.

“It helped me interact with all types of people and people from different backgrounds,” said Jarred Singleton, who is attending Delta State University.

“I feel like I left a mark at Union Parish as a student ambassador because I raised awareness about certain topics that a lot of people don’t really like to talk about,” said Ariana Slayton, who is attending Louisiana Tech University.

The Children’s Coalition “Next Step Fund” provided a laptop and backpack to the four as they start their college adventures. Coordinators say they are so proud of them for being the voice in the community.