Four northeast Louisiana residents sentenced for weapons and drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Justice has released the sentencing information for four north Louisiana residents.

According to the DOJ, U.S. District Judges sentenced Danny Wilson, Lee Underwood, Jr. and Ruby McMillian, and Jory Williams, Jr. to serve time in jail.

Their individual cases and prison sentences are explained below:

The DOJ says Danny Ray Wilson, 31, of Monroe was sentenced to 6 years in prison to be followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records say on October 13, 2020, a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the car Wilson was driving because there was an active warrant for Wilson. Deputies who made the traffic stop say when they attempted to arrest him, they found a gun and ammunition in his car.

Deputies say Wilson has felony convictions for obstruction of justice, illegal possession of

a stolen firearm, and illegal use of a dangerous weapon (2009) and simple burglary of an

inhabited dwelling (2017 and 2018).

Deputies say, as a convicted felon, Wilson is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The DOJ says Lee Underwood, Jr., 53, and Ruby McMillian, 35, of Eros were both sentenced on drug and firearm charges.

The court records say Underwood was sentenced to 20 years in prison and McMillian was sentenced to 9 years and two months in prison. Officials say both were sentenced to 5 years of supervised release following their release from prison.

According to law enforcement, on November 20, 2020, they arrested Underwood, Jr. at his home in Eros. The agents working this case say they saw a firearm and drug paraphernalia in plain view and they got a warrant to search the home.

Court records say during the search agents found a purse with McMillian’s driver’s license and three bags that had about 62 grams of methamphetamine inside them as well as packaging material.

Agents say they also found two loaded guns in Underwood’s bedroom and more methamphetamines in individually packaged baggies.



The DOJ says Jory Terrell Williams, Jr., 30, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced to 17 years and 5 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of drugs and a firearm.

Court documents say Williams was charged in October of 2020 and entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Law enforcement agents say they began investigating what they called illegal activities of Williams in January of 2020.

Agents say they got a search warrant and they recovered 241.325 grams of methamphetamine, several digital scales, and vacuum sealer, and plastic bags. Agents also say they found a loaded Glock pistol and over $9,000 in cash.

According to officials Williams admitted to possessing the firearm, knowing that as a convicted felon and it was illegal for him to have the gun.

According to court records, Williams has prior felony convictions for aggravated battery (2018), aggravated

burglary (2010), and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2010).