Former Union Parish Detention Center employee arrested, charged with malfeasance in office

UNION PARISH, La. — A former human resources employee at the Union Parish Detention Center has been accused of intentionally changing her supervisor’s timesheet as a form of retaliation for being reprimanded.

According to a press release, 30-year-old Victoria Walters of West Monroe was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on December 2 and charged with Malfeasance in Office and Injuring Public Records. She has since been released on $15,000 bail.

On August 20, Warden Ray Hanson alerted the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office that Walters had possibly altered payroll records and was reprimanded by her direct supervisor. Paperwork showed where someone had manually changed the hours of an employee over two pay periods, but that employee reportedly never showed up for even one shift. More paperwork also showed that Walters had been reprimanded for using her cellphone while on duty.

The supervisor, victim, had taken off approved personal time but several days later Walters allegedly added the time back on the supervisor’s payroll sheet to “make it appear as if the supervisor was attempting to get paid for the hours she had taken off.”

