Former student remembers coach Scott Stone

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A former student, and now a coach himself, talks about how he will remember coach Stone. He says stone inspired many young athletes to become better in the field.

“There’s something that always stuck with me.” Says coach & former student, Travis Chatlan.

“Like, in our first team meeting, coach Stone said, ‘I don’t care if your momma is a doctor or a lawyer, a judge or whatever. I’m going to put the best people in the field’ . He said, ‘we have to be eleven black athletes and eleven white athletes. I’m just gonna put the best in the field’. ”

“ He’s been most definitely a blessing.” Says Chatlan.

Chatlan added that coach Stone also inspired him to become a coach.