ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — On Friday (Dec. 2nd) a former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested in connection with a fraudulent check investigation.

Former STPSO employee, Carri Artigue was charged with one count each of Bank Fraud, Monetary Instrument Abuse, and Misdemeanor Money Laundering. Details on what led up to the charges were unavailable, however, we’re told the funds were not affiliated with the sheriff’s office.

“I hold all of our employees to the highest standard. When a public servant breaks the law, that individual must face the consequences,” stated Sheriff Randy Smith.

Artigue has been employed with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2009.

This incident still remains under investigation. At this time there are no further details.