WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Is there anything more iconic than breaking your own world record?

Former Southeastern Conference University of Kentucky track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin breaks her own mark at the U.S. Outdoor track and field championships Saturday afternoon at hayward field in Eugene, Oregon.

McLaughlin, previously set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles during her gold-medal run at the Tokyo Olympics.

McLaughlin breaks her own world record in the women’s 400m hurdles final, running 51.41 seconds

McLaughlin has brought the record down from 52.16 in the last year.

McLaughlin clocks 51.41s marking a World Record, World Lead, National Record, Personal Best in the women’s 400-meter hurdlers.

After the race she shares her reaction saying “I mean it’s track town USA, what do you expect? She said afterward. “every time I come here I can just feel something amazing is going to happen,” says McLaughlin.

The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the united states in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene’s hayward field.

Next month. It is the first time that track and field’s biggest event outside of the Olympics will be held on American soil.