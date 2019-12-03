Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection

Americus, Georgia (NBC)— Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized over the weekend for a urinary tract infection.

After being diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, and announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body, Carter underwent surgery to remove part of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation, and immunotherapy, making him cancer-free.

A fall last April caused him to have hip replacement surgery, and on October 6, he hit his head in another fall, causing him to receive 14 stitches.

He then fractured his pelvis in yet another fall later that same month, being briefly hospitalized.

Last Wednesday, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding from his early October fall.

And now, according to Deanna Congileo, spokeswoman for The Carter Center, he was admitted to a hospital over the weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection.

Congileo stated the 95 year old former president is already feeling much better and looking forward to returning home. She also went on to say they will issue a statement upon his release.

