OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Former Clerk of Court Deputy Clerk Donald J. Ryder, Jr. is being accused of transferring $344,226 of public funds from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court to himself. According to a press release, Ryder transferred the money to his personal PayPal account from December 24, 2014 to October 10, 2018.

An investigative audit was initiated after receiving a complaint from the Clerk’s auditor, Quint Martin, CPA, of Cameron, Hines and Company, CPAs, regarding improper transfers to the former deputy’s account.

According to the release, Ryder may have violated state and federal law.