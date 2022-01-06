Former Morgan City police chief passes away at 82

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — The Morgan City Police Department announced that former Police Chief Claude James “Jim” Christy, 82, has passed away.

Christy served as the chief of police from 2002 until 2009. Current Police Chief James Blair extended heartfelt condolences to the family on Facebook Wednesday.

According to his obituary, Christy was a Morgan City native who attended Sacred Heart School and LSU, before becoming a Marine Corps officer and an agent and supervisor in Washington, DC, for the FBI. Following three decades with the FBI, Christy headed security for Hill Behan Lumber Co., before becoming police chief.

Visitation was held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Mo., on Wednesday, January 5. Christy will be laid to rest in Morgan City, according to Bopp Chapel.