Former Mayor of Monroe Abe Pierce III funeral arrangements announced

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Pierce, who was 86, was the first elected African American mayor of Monroe and was considered an innovator as both an elected official and as an educator.

Mayor Ellis and the City of Monroe expressed their condolences earlier this week of his passing.

Funeral arrangements for the former mayor will be held August 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center.

For more information on the services provide for Pierce or to send your condolences to the family, click here.