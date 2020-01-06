Former LSU student and Louisiana native Lauren Daigle to sing National Anthem at National Championship Game

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette native Lauren Daigle will be performing the national anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans, which happens to feature her university this year.
Daigle, a former Louisiana State University student, announced the performance in November, months before the LSU Tigers secured a spot against Clemson University.
The Grammy-winning contemporary Christian artist will perform before the game on Jan. 13.
She is currently on a world tour that will make a stop in Lafayette on July 18, 2020 at the Cajundome.