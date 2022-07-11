La (KTVE/KARD) — NBA summer league showdown former Louisiana Tech’s and rookie Kenny Lofton Jr making some big waves in the summer league showcase.

this weekend kicked off the opening for the 2022 summer league season and memphis grizzlies tipped off with the Los Angeles Clippers.

despite a game-high 18-point performance from Kenny Lofton Jr., the grizzlies would fall 94-76 to the clippers in game one of the Las Vegas summer league.

Lofton finished the game with 18 points and 4 rebounds and has continued to keep his name in the rookie class for this draft.