WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the start of the National Basketball Association 2022-23 season, another former Louisiana Tech Bulldog basketball player is joining the NBA. Amorie Archibald signed with the NBA G League’s Salt Lake City Stars.

The Deltona, Florida native joins Kenny Lofton Jr as the second player from the 2021-22 roster to sign with an NBA G League team this year.

Amorie played and started in all 34 games, he averaged a team-high 31.4 minutes played per game. Amorie also set a new program record for most career games played with 156.

Archibald finished his collegiate basketball career with 1,632 points, the 11th most in program history for Louisiana Tech.

Amorie became the fifth Louisiana Tech player in program history to shoot 100 percent from behind the arch on at least five attempts in a contest against the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Amorie shot a team-best of 85.6 percent from the foul line, which ranked fifth in Conference USA and top 60 in the country.