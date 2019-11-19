Former Louisiana police officer sentenced to 18 months for civil rights violation

Lake Charles, La. (11/19/19)— A former officer of the Lake Charles Police Department was sentenced in federal court today for using unreasonable excessive force during an arrest.

According to a press release issued by The United States Department Of Justice, Robert Hammac, age 44, of Lucedale, Mississippi, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison followed by one year of supervised release.

Hammac pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law on August 15, 2019.

According to court documents, Hammac was involved in a vehicle pursuit on May 8, 2017. Upon stopping, the victim, identified in court documents as G.T., raised his hands in the air, indicating surrender.

According to the press release, as other officers were ordering G.T. out of the vehicle, Hammac ran to the passenger side, pulled G.T. back into the car, and started hitting him in the head, repeatedly, with a closed fist.

As G.T. was not resisting, nor posing any kind of threat, Hammac was brought up on charges. The FBI conducted the investigation, and the Civil Rights Division handled the prosecution.

To see the press release in its entirety, click here.

