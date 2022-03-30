OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish corrections officer was arrested Monday, March 28 and charged with malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed he allegedly attacked an inmate in December of 2021.

Nicholas Richard Veale, 34, faces charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Guidroz said the inmate was “being combative with officers and placed in [a] restraint chair, which would prevent the victim from harming himself or others.” The inmate was wearing hand restraints at the time, but was not belted into place.

Guidroz said Veale allegedly struck the inmate in the abdomen with a closed fist.

“Deputies who were present immediately stopped Nicholas Veale and pushed him away from the victim,” said Guidroz. “After review of the security video footage and after receiving statements from all deputies who were present at the time of the incident, an internal investigation was immediately ordered by the Jail Command staff.”

Guidroz said the incident occurred on Dec. 12, 2021. The next day, Veale voluntarily resigned. An internal investigation was launched, and a warrant for Veale’s arrest was issued on March 9. Detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office made numerous attempts to contact Nicholas Veale in regards to the arrest warrant, but were unsuccessful. Veale was eventually booked this past Monday, March 28.

“It is very troubling to me that one of my own deputies would mistreat any person who is incarcerated, especially when we strive to treat all incarcerated persons with dignity and respect,” said Guidroz. “However, none of my deputies are above the law. If any sheriff’s office employee commits a criminal act on or off duty, they will be arrested and charged for the crime.”