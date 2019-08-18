Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco dies at 76

BATON ROUGE, La. (The News-Star) — (8/18/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, who will forever be linked to Hurricane Katrina, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. She was 76.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has said Blanco is his favorite past governor, called Acadiana’s favorite daughter a “champion” for Louisiana.
He recently said Blanco was “a woman of incredible strength and abiding faith, a champion for the people of Louisiana who fought fiercely for our state.”
Blanco, who was resigned to her fate, said in July her life was “charmed.”