Former KTVE Farm Director Chris Kimbell dies

MONROE, La. (9/10/2019) — Chris Kimbell, who was the Farm Director at KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14 from 2006 to 2011, has passed away according to his family.

Kimbell went to LSU and Louisiana Tech. After college, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

He returned to Louisiana, working in radio in Tallulah, and eventually coming to NBC 10 in 2006.

Chris Kimbell, left, with former NBC 10 Anchor Angela Cruz

Kimbell was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on September 9th at St. Francis Medical Center.

Kimbell loved to give away hats and shirts with the Farm Report logo to viewers. We found some in our Promotions office today.

Viewers may remember Chris Kimbell would end his shows by saying “As always, remember our troops in your prayers.”

Below is his obituary sent to NBC 10 by his family: