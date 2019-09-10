Former KTVE Farm Director Chris Kimbell dies

MONROE, La. (9/10/2019) — Chris Kimbell, who was the Farm Director at KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14 from 2006 to 2011, has passed away according to his family.
Kimbell went to LSU and Louisiana Tech. After college, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War.
He returned to Louisiana, working in radio in Tallulah, and eventually coming to NBC 10 in 2006.
Kimbell was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on September 9th at St. Francis Medical Center.
Kimbell loved to give away hats and shirts with the Farm Report logo to viewers. We found some in our Promotions office today.
Viewers may remember Chris Kimbell would end his shows by saying “As always, remember our troops in your prayers.”
Below is his obituary sent to NBC 10 by his family:
Chris “Jack” C. Kimbell, Jr. of Tallulah, LA died on September 9, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Chris was born on September 16, 1930 in Homer, LA. Growing up, he played football and baseball and was a member of the Homer High School award winning Choir and Barber Shop Quartet. A talented vocalist, he sang at church events and in weddings.
Chris attended LSU and LaTech before joining the Air Force from 1950 to 1953 and is a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Following his service, Chris entered into radio and TV broadcasting. He owned KBYO-FM and KZZM-AM in Tallulah before becoming the Farm Director of KNOE TV for 20 years and KTVE TV for 5 years. His passion was farm broadcasting where he received state-wide recognition including the Lifetime Achievement award from the Louisiana Farm Bureau.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents Coralee Fisher Kimbell and Chris C. Kimbell, Sr. and his brother, Dr. William H. Kimbell.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Valerie Willis Kimbell, daughters Candice Kimbell Warren and Kimberly Kimbell-Lopez; sons-in-law William Rick Warren and Paul F. Lopez; grandchildren, Reghan Valerie Lopez, Christopher Thomas Warren, Kendall Maureen Lopez, and William Jackson Warren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9am followed by funeral services officiated by Rev. John Rushing. Additionally, a celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Tallulah, LA on Saturday, Sept 14 at 10 am.