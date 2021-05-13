Former Governor Kathleen Blanco remembered, honored with historical marker

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A new historical marker honoring the late governor Kathleen Blanco will lie in her hometown of New Iberia.

An unveiling ceremony was held Wednesday near Main Street, next to Dr. Emma Wakefield- Paillet, Louisiana’s first woman doctor.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungersser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and other city and state officials paid tribute to Louisiana’s first woman governor.

It was announced that the Bayou Teche museum will display a memorial exhibiting a life size statue of Gov. Blanco and a hologram is expected to be completed in about a year.