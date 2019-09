(WVLA) – (9/4/19) Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was in good spirits Tuesday afternoon after he was rushed to the hospital.

An Edwards spokesperson said the former governor experienced a severe drop in his blood sugar.

The spokesperson said they are waiting for test results to return. He said Edwards was cracking jokes after the scare.

