Former Fox News president in talks for senior White House job

Bill Shine, the former Fox News president who resigned amid sexual harassment scandals at the cable news channel, is in talks for a senior White House position, most likely a top communications role.

Four sources familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the talks to NBC News on Wednesday.

Three of the sources said Shine was in discussions for the position of White House communications director, which has been vacant since the departure of Hope Hicks in late March.

The fourth source did not specify the position but did say it was a senior role in the administration. The source said Shine had a good talk with President Donald Trump and is likely to come on board.

