Former City of Shreveport Employee and Co-Conspirator Charged with Credit Card Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

This Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows Visa credit cards and debit cards in New Orleans. If you’re considering a new credit card, the bonus-friendly season from October through December is an ideal time. Your expenses on Black Friday, holiday travel and meals, end-of-the-year charitable donations and more may easily meet a large spending requirement for a juicy sign-up bonus. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that two Shreveport men were indicted today for credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft. The 11-count indictment charges former City of Shreveport Public Works employee, Tory Deshawn Jackson, 41, and Jawaski L. Johnson, 30, with one count of conspiracy to use an unauthorized access device and nine counts of use of an unauthorized access device. In addition, Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, from September 2017 through October 2019, Jackson and Johnson allegedly engaged in a scheme to fraudulently purchase fuel using three Fuelman credit cards stolen from the City of Shreveport. Jackson purchased the fuel using a PIN that he did not have authorization to use; Johnson would then sell the fuel to third parties at a discounted rate. The defendants conducted over 3,800 transactions totaling approximately $400,000.

If convicted the defendants face five years in prison for the conspiracy, 10 years in prison for the access device fraud, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. Jackson faces an additional two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft.

HREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that two Shreveport men were indicted today for credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft. The 11-count indictment charges former City of Shreveport Public Works employee, Tory Deshawn Jackson, 41, and Jawaski L. Johnson, 30, with one count of conspiracy to use an unauthorized access device and nine counts of use of an unauthorized access device. In addition, Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, from September 2017 through October 2019, Jackson and Johnson allegedly engaged in a scheme to fraudulently purchase fuel using three Fuelman credit cards stolen from the City of Shreveport. Jackson purchased the fuel using a PIN that he did not have authorization to use; Johnson would then sell the fuel to third parties at a discounted rate. The defendants conducted over 3,800 transactions totaling approximately $400,000.

If convicted the defendants face five years in prison for the conspiracy, 10 years in prison for the access device fraud, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. Jackson faces an additional two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft.

HREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that two Shreveport men were indicted today for credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft. The 11-count indictment charges former City of Shreveport Public Works employee, Tory Deshawn Jackson, 41, and Jawaski L. Johnson, 30, with one count of conspiracy to use an unauthorized access device and nine counts of use of an unauthorized access device. In addition, Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, from September 2017 through October 2019, Jackson and Johnson allegedly engaged in a scheme to fraudulently purchase fuel using three Fuelman credit cards stolen from the City of Shreveport. Jackson purchased the fuel using a PIN that he did not have authorization to use; Johnson would then sell the fuel to third parties at a discounted rate. The defendants conducted over 3,800 transactions totaling approximately $400,000.

If convicted the defendants face five years in prison for the conspiracy, 10 years in prison for the access device fraud, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. Jackson faces an additional two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Shreveport Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg is prosecuting the case.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.