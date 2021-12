West Monroe, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

According to James Rapien from Sports Illustrated former Former Bengals Assistant Hue Jackson is close to becoming the next head coach at Grambling State University.

This has not been confirmed by the university but a rumor getting serious legs. Jackson is expected to be name by the University on Friday, December 10th

We will continue to monitor this information and provide you updates on (KTVE/KARD) for all breaking news and sports.