Former astronaut and West Monroe native heads to trial facing reckless murder charges

Huntsville, AL (11/21/19)— Former astronaut and West Monroe native, James Halsell Jr., age 63, heads to trial this December facing a charge of reckless murder.

On June 6, 2016, Halsell was driving his Chrysler 300, traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 82, when he struck a Ford Fiesta, ejecting and killing a pair of sisters, ages 13 and 11, from the vehicle.

Two adults were also in the Ford Fiesta, both sustaining injuries and were hospitalized.

After the wreck, Halsell told state troopers he had gotten a motel room but did not remember leaving. A search of the room found an empty wine bottle and an empty package of 10 sleeping pills.

Jim Sturdivant, attorney for Halsell, released a statement in which he claims an abnormal response to the sleeping pills resulted in what he calls a “sleep driving episode.”

“It is not uncommon for [sleeping pills] to render a person incapable of controlling their actions and totally unaware of their behavior. While Col. Halsell deeply regrets the tragedy this incident created, he is innocent of the charge that is being brought against him by the Tuscaloosa County district attorney’s office.” Jim Sturdivant, Attorney for James Halsell

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 25, with a jury trial scheduled for December 9.

