FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff has been sentenced to four years in prison after a federal jury convicted him of assaulting two jail inmates. Former Franklin County sheriff Anthony Boen was sentenced in a Fort Smith federal court Thursday after his conviction on two counts of depriving inmates of civil rights in 2018.

Trial evidence showed Boen punched a shackled, seated prisoner in the head after previously slamming an inmate into the floor and ripping his hair during an interrogation. He then pressured deputies who witnessed the assaults not to give truthful accounts of them to investigators