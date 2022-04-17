MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Track and field’s most premier event is coming to Oregon summer 2022

The world athletics championships are coming to the united states for the first time in history.

Arkansas will have a former razorback compete in the games Taliyah Brooks competed for the razorbacks track and field program between 2014 through 2018.

The Wichita Falls, Texas, native was an eight-time all-American for the Razorbacks. She won the pentathlon at the 2018 NCAA indoor championships, and made NCAA championships podiums four other times in events ranging from the long jump to the heptathlon.

During Brooks senior year she was a NCAA indoor champion and South Eastern Conference champion in the Pentathlon. She also earned first-team All-American honors at the NCAA indoor championships where Brooks captured the NCAA title in the Pentathlon.

Taliyah is attempting to qualify for her first World Athletics Championships team with the goal of competing in the heptathlon this July at World Athletics Championships at the reimagined Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Brooks was in second place after the first day of the heptathlon at the Track and Field U.S. Olympic Team Trials last summer 2021 and was in second place with two events remaining. However, Brooks was unable to continue due to the oppressive heat on the final day of competition and was forced to medically withdraw from the heptathlon.

Fighting for titles, for glory for gold the games are set to begin July 15 through July 24th 2022.