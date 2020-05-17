Former Arkansas running back De’Anthony Curtis is in the hospital recovering from burns he received in an accident Saturday May 9th, a day after his 30th birthday.
According to Curtis’ wife Ashlee, her and Curtis were driving to El Dorado from Camden with a portable fire pit and cooler in the bed of his truck. The cooler caught on fire, and as Curtis tried to get the cooler off the truck, the cooler exploded, leaving burns all over his body.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Former Arkansas Razorback, De’Anthony Curtis, burned from portable fire pit and cooler
- NFL teams can reopen facilities next week if protocols met, local regulations allow
- DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar turn themselves in after partygoers robbed
- SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE: Tornado warnings allowed to expire
- Ben McDonald compares ’94 Strike to 2020 MLB season