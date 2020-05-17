Former Arkansas Razorback, De’Anthony Curtis, burned from portable fire pit and cooler

Former Arkansas running back De’Anthony Curtis is in the hospital recovering from burns he received in an accident Saturday May 9th, a day after his 30th birthday.

According to Curtis’ wife Ashlee, her and Curtis were driving to El Dorado from Camden with a portable fire pit and cooler in the bed of his truck. The cooler caught on fire, and as Curtis tried to get the cooler off the truck, the cooler exploded, leaving burns all over his body.

