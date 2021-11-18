Former Airman gets 5 years in federal prison on child pornography charges

Content Warning: This story contains content surrounding the topic of child pornography.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 18, 2021, 35-year-old Adam Richard Henderson was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for child pornography charges.

In September and October 2020, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations received reports from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo user was in possession of numerous images of child pornography. After an investigation was initiated by law enforcement, they discovered the email accounts belonged to Henderson.

On July 16, 2021, Henderson was charged and pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography. According to Henderson, he emailed images of child pornography from two Yahoo email accounts belonging to him. The images were of minors whose genital and pubic areas were visible.