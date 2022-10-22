RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Bearcats welcomes a week eight homecoming edition, match up with the West Ouachita Chiefs.

Looking into tonight’s game the Bearcats on a six game winning streak with only one lost on the season.

West Ouachita looking to get back in a winning streak after losing their last three games

According to Maxpreps.com Dyson fields leads Ruston in rushing with 71.0 yards per game. West Ouachita Antonio Ford leads with 108.5.

Bearcats Jaden Osborne Leads In passing with 179.0 yards per game

The defensive side of the ball Nate Johnson leads the bearcats in tackles with 2.0 per game.

Luke Jones leads with 13.0 for the Chiefs.

leads with 12.0 points for the bearcats per game. Antonio Ford leads with 9.0.

According to maxpreps.com scoring averages for both teams Ruston leads with 33.7 and west Ouachita 20.7.