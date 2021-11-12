Football Friday Night preview for High School football playoffs in Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We’re just a couple hours away for some Football Friday night and it is playoff week.

Tonight, we have the Ruston Bearcats hosting the Covington Lions at home. Ruston coming into the playoffs after finishing the regular season schedule 8 and 2 being second in 5a district 2.

Covington finishing their regular season 6 and 4 and finished 4th in district 6.

Things looking into tonight’s match up, how will Ruston perform offensively against Covington since the bearcats are coming off that 42 to 14 lost to district mate West Monroe? And how many defensive stops they’ll have against the Lions?

We’ll have all the highlights and game recap later tonight at 10 p.m. on Football Friday night.