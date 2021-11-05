Tuscaloosa Eats Part 1: The Original Dreamland Bar-B-Que

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KTVE/KARD) – Our sports team, we’re at Alabama for one of the biggest rivalries games this weekend between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide but why make a trip without seeing who has the best food in Tuscaloosa.

“Every weekend, every game day. We’re pretty much a packed house.” said one of the cooks at the restaurant.

The original theme was no baked beans, No coleslaw, no potato salad, don’t ask.

Okay we’re about to see how good is the Original Dreamland BBQ in Tuscaloosa Alabama. Here we go. Hot, fresh, smoky. Whoa, hold on, one more. This BBQ is so good, it makes you want to slap, you know what I’m not going say that. I’m not gone say that. It just makes you want to dance. The BBQ here at Dreamland BBQ is original, it’s good here in Tuscaloosa Alabama. That’s it for me because I got to get back to this BBQ.