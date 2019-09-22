Food vendors at the annual Arklamiss fair are benefiting local non-profits

MONROE, LA (09/22/19)–The Arklamiss fair is in town and they have more to offer then just rides. Whether you like fried Twinkies or cotton candy, the Arklamiss Fair has it all .



“There is a lot of folks that come especially for the fair foods, it’s the one time of the year when they can come out here and not really worry about the diets,” said Mike Shields, President of the Arklamiss Fair Board



Whatever you crave, it could come with side of benefits.



“Alot of different non-profits are here making money for their different organizations. The money that they make here goes directly towards their non profit groups,” said Shields.



One food vendor is serving up something on the creative side of the menu…The Cajun Corndog.



“A portion of my sales goes to a mission project that I have. It’s called the J Travis Evans Foundation for the Musical Empowerment. I put some of that money in there and we give a guitar away once a year to someone who really needs it,” said Will Evans, Founder of Cajun Will’s Sweet Spot.



This Cajun Corndog has been to 17 different countries as it was sold to build water wells, churches and fund other mission projects. Though it’s been all over the world, you can only get one in Monroe or Shreveport.



Will Evans say’s his Cajun Corndogs and fried Twinkies are so good, they beat out a Louisiana staple — the beignet.



“You need to come get this Cajun corndog, and I’ll fry you a Twinkie too. I’ll tell you what, it will make you throw a rock at a beignet. It’s good. It some kind of dog whopping good,” said Evans.



We’ll let you be the judge of that.