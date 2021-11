WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana are looking for volunteers to assist with loading food into clients’ vehicles, filling out applications, and traffic control. The distribution takes place at First West Church on 311 Mills Street in West Monroe.

Volunteers are required to wear masks during distributions and encouraged to dress comfortably. Also, volunteers are asked to be 18 years of age or older.

For more information or to sign up, please visit here.