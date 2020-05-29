Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana continues to support community amid Covid-19 crisis

WEST MONROE, La. (5/29/2020) — West Monroe is where Lana McLain calls home. She’s lived here her whole life, in fact, she remembers when her house was the only one on the street. But her home has been rattled by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Some family that we have had the Covid virus, but they’ve gotten well,” said McLain.

Lana is disabled and has been most of her life. and on top of dealing with the constant aches and pains, the pandemic is putting a financial strain on her and her family.

“I have no money income coming in for myself. It’s been very hard for us money-wise,” said McLain.

But the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is helping hundreds of families like Lana’s. Since March, the non-profit has been working non-stop, organizing drive-thru distributions to support our community. Northeast Louisiana has some of the worst hunger statistics in the country, and the pandemic isn’t making it any easier.

“You have people who were already struggling, who that need has just magnified, and then you have new people who never thought they would need food assistance reaching out in order to be helped,” said Jean Toth, Executive Director of Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

The Louisiana National Guard is at the facility, packing boxes of non-perishables to give to families in need. Even our beloved Saints quarterback Drew Brees is getting in on the giving, donating tons of food to non-profits across the state.

It’s times like this where it takes a village, and Lana is nothing short of grateful.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to have someone help you when you’re so down and out. I’m thankful, I’m blessed.”