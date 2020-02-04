FOCUS ON EDUCATION: OPSD reveals plans to further brighten schools

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (02/04/20) The Ouachita Parish School System says they aim to brighten the future for children across the parish with multiple up and coming enhancement projects.

Officials came together today to discuss the state of schools across Ouachita parish, and things are looking up. One of the main topics of discussion was Boley elementary and its future. The first rendering of the new school has been created, with construction to hopefully follow suit within the next few months. A $42 million dollar bond proposal will also be going in front of the tax payers to build a new Sterlington middle school.

“We have the opportunity each year to come before our community and our focus on education and that is what we’ve been able to do. We’ve been able to tell all of the great things going on in the Ouachita Parish School system from our employees to our students to our teachers” says Dr. Don Coker, Superintendent of Ouachita Parish Schools.

Dr. Coker says no matter what happens, all schools on the east side will be receiving something out of the bond proposal. To what that is has not been announced at this time.