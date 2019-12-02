Florida woman fakes medical issue on plane to get better seat

An American Airlines first officer died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 after becoming incapacitated during the last phases of landing at Albuquerque, New Mexico, two people familiar with the situation said.

Pensacola, Fl. (12/02/19)— On Friday morning, a woman faked a medical issue to get a better seat on a plane.

The woman, who has not been identified, claimed to have trouble breathing on the American Airlines flight from Pensacola to Miami.

The pilot declared and emergency, turning the plane around and landing back in Pensacola, where the woman admitted to authorities that she had faked the medical issue in order to get a bigger seat on the plane.

She was then taken into custody under the state’s Baker Act, which allows authorities to detain individuals they deem to be a danger to themselves or others.

According to Pensacola Police Department’s Public Information Officer Mike Wood, criminal charges have not been filed against the woman, but she may still be charged at some point.

