Florida man duels with alligator using only a plastic trash can

FLORIDA (KTVE/KARD)— A Florida alligator met his match today as he trespassed into a nearby neighborhood and came face to face with another Florida native, Eugene Bozzi and a plastic trash can. As you can see in the video, Bozzi manages to steer the animal into the trash bin. Once the lid was closed, Bozzi wheeled the trash can to a lake that was close by where he popped the lid open and sprinted in the opposite direction.

Both Bozzi and the alligator are safe and unharmed from their little duel.