Five Questions for the Candidates: Ouachita Parish Police Juror District D

WEST MONROE, La. (9/12/2019) — Between now and Election Day on October 12, 2019, KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14 is doing “Five Questions for The Candidates”. We talked to over 70 candidates in over 20 local contested races in Northeast Louisiana.

Today, we look at the Ouachita Parish Police Jury race in District D. The candidates are:

Anna Reed (D)

Michael Thompson Sr. (D)

CLICK HERE for our NBC 10/FOX 14’s comprehensive coverage of Election 2019

We asked each candidate running for the Ouachita Parish Police Jury the same five questions:

QUESTION #1: Why are you running for office?

QUESTION #2: What 3 things do you hope to get done during your term should you be elected?

QUESTION #3: What is the biggest issue Ouachita Parish is facing that you will be able to tackle?

QUESTION #4: How will you make Ouachita Parish stand out to businesses considering re-locating to Louisiana?

QUESTION #5: What else would you like to add that we didn’t ask?